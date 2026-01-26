Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi for snubbing Northeast 'Patka' at ‘At Home’ reception

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 26 strongly criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not wearing the traditional Northeastern patka at the At-Home Reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the theme was the North-East.

In a statement shared on social media, Sarma said that while times may change, the attitude of what he described as the “de facto supremo” of the Congress party appeared unchanged. He termed Gandhi’s action deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire North-East, noting that the patka symbolises the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister pointed out that all other attendees at the reception — including the President, the Prime Minister, foreign dignitaries, EU leaders and diplomats — wore the traditional patka with respect.

Rahul Gandhi, he said, was the only one who chose not to wear it, thereby reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the region. Sarma further claimed that Gandhi was reportedly reminded twice by President Murmu to wear the patka, but did not do so.

He said such conduct explains why the Congress party has lost the trust of the people of the North-East and much of the country, and alleged that this pattern of insensitivity has continued over the years.

Calling the incident an affront to the sentiments of the region, the Chief Minister demanded that Rahul Gandhi issue an unconditional apology to the people of the North-East, stating that they deserve respect and dignity. The Congress party has not issued an official response to the allegation so far.