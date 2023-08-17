In the wake of the tragic death of Assam BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Indrani Tahbildar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for maintaining silence to ensure an impartial investigation process. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of refraining from making statements or comments that could potentially impact the ongoing investigation.

"Maintaining silence for the sake of investigation will help everyone," said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, offering his first reaction to the incident.

Indrani Tahbildar, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha in Assam passed away on August 11 in Guwahati, reportedly due to suicide. The event came after an explicit photo allegedly featuring her was circulated widely on social media, leading to a chain of distressing events.

Anurag Chaliha, a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha, has emerged as a prime suspect in the investigation surrounding Indrani Tahbildar's death. However, during his interrogation, Chaliha shocked investigators by claiming innocence and pointing the finger at another individual, Abhimanyu Das.

Chaliha's unexpected revelations have introduced a twist in the narrative, shedding light on the intricate series of events that preceded the tragedy. He suggested that Abhimanyu Das played a crucial role in the circumstances leading to Indrani Tahbildar's demise.

The Assam Police, along with the joint efforts of Guwahati Police and Sivasagar Police, apprehended Anurag Chaliha in Demow on August 13. Subsequently, he was taken to Chandmari Police Station for further questioning. During this intensive interrogation, Chaliha's allegations against Abhimanyu Das took the investigation into a new direction.