Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is still waiting for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's invitation to visit the state.

In April last, Kejriwal while visiting Guwahati had invited Sarma to New Delhi, to join him for a cup of tea and lunch.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "I am waiting for that invitation to come to me (CM Kejriwal's invitation to Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Delhi), now it has been 6 months, till now nothing has come."



Also Read: Owaisi accuses Assam CM of having a communal mindset for criticising the "Miya" community for rise in vegetable prices

It is to be mentioned here that Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a party workers rally in Guwahati in the month of April witnessed a bitter verbal volley between the two chief ministers.