Heaping praises on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland BJP state president Temjen Imna Along said that CM Sarma is the “Super CM of North East” adding that Assam is like an elder brother of Nagaland.

Speaking on the lines of the ongoing border talks between the two states, the Nagaland BJP president said that the talks between the two are heading in a positive direction and hope to receive a positive outcome in the near future.

Lauding the efforts of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in steering the border talks between both states in a unified and diplomatic direction, Temjen Imna Along while speaking to the media said that the Assam CM has taken various coherent steps in resolving the border issue and that a positive outcome is awaited soon.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma is the super CM of the Northeast region. The CM has always been cooperative with Nagaland. He is trying his best to his capacity to resolve the border issue,” said Temjen Imna Along while speaking to the media in Mariani on October 20.

He further added, “A government-to-government talk is ongoing which includes many experienced leaders of Nagaland like Neiphiu Rio, Y Paton and others. Even if the matter remains as subjudice under the Supreme Court, a positive outcome can be expected if all stay united and work in a unified manner to solve the issue. Be it Naga or Assamese, all vouch to stay together peacefully. Nagaland was formed after cutting out from Assam state, so Assam is like our elder brother. There is no difference between the two hence no issue should rise. Our vision should be one. In politics, one will win while the other will lose. In the end, all should work together for the common goal.”

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