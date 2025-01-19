Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to embark on a five-day visit to Seoul and Tokyo to present the state’s vision of 'Advantage Assam 2' to prospective investors, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.

The visit, which is most likely to commence on January 19, is aimed at strengthening Assam’s economic ties with South East Asia and showcasing the state as a key hub for investment and business opportunities.

The Assam chief minister shared the information on his official X handle.

He also announced plans to highlight Assam’s strategic position as the gateway to South East Asia during his stay in Seoul and Tokyo.

Further, CM Sarma emphasised the state’s role as a crucial anchor in advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy, which seeks to deepen India’s engagement with its eastern neighbors.

"During my stay, I intend to showcase Assam - the gateway to South East Asia and blessed with excellent human capital as a key anchor state in strengthening Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s Act East Policy (sic)," he wrote on X.

Earlier, a delegation led by Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister, Bimal Borah, showcased investment opportunities in the northeastern state during a London Investor Meet this week.

The roadshow, organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday, served as a precursor to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit scheduled to take place in Guwahati next month.