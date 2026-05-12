Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath of office and secrecy as Assam Chief Minister for second consecutive term

Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12 took the oath of office and secrecy as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term during a grand swearing-in ceremony held in Guwahati.

The oath was administered by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior NDA leaders, Union ministers, chief ministers from various states and a large gathering of supporters.

After taking oath, Sarma said he would fulfil his responsibilities with dedication and continue working for the peace, progress and development of Assam.

Sarma had earlier served as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2021 to 2026 under the BJP-led NDA government and played a key role in strengthening the party’s organisational and electoral base in the state.

In the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, he once again won from the Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency with a massive margin. Sarma has remained undefeated from Jalukbari since 2001, making the constituency one of the BJP’s strongest political bastions in Assam.

Under his leadership, the BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after securing a massive mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 out of 126 seats in the Assembly, with the BJP alone securing 82 seats.

Along with Sarma, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog also took oath as ministers in the new BJP-led NDA government.