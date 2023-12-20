Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today talked of the 'all round development' that the Bodoland Territorial Region has witnessed in the last three years.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said, "With the blessings of people, we have taken concrete steps to ensure the all-round development of BTR over the last 3 years. Several developmental projects are ongoing in the region while many more have been dedicated to the people today."

Sharing the achievements of the alliance government between the UPPL and the BJP in the BTR, CM Sarma shared the highlights of the last three years.

1. Land Patta to 72,000 families; 10,000 more to be distributed soon

2. Reduction in BTR's debt from Rs 3,000cr to Rs 1,200cr

3. Pucca houses to 1,70,000 families

4. Rs 1,000cr plus for road development under various schemes

5. Water and sanitation facilities in all schools

6. Large scale events like Durand Cup, Bodoland International Knowledge Festival, etc.

7. Bijni Model College

8. Tamulpur Medical College

9. BTR Super 50 initiative

10. Rs 10,000 to every women of SHGs

Foundation stones laid:

1. Polytechnic and Vocational Training Institute, Kokrajhar and Baksa

2. Birsa Munda Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar

3. Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Science, Tamulpur and Udalguri

4. Gorkha Bhawan and Cultural Research Centre, Chirang

Missions launched today:

1. Aai Onsai Bithangki

2. Subungthini Thandwi Bineswar Brahma Bodoland Knowledge Centres

3. Peoples' Hope Peoples' Plan

4. Green Bodoland Mission

5. BTR Women's Market

