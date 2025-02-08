Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on February 7, met with the Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the latter's Prithviraj Road residence in New Delhi.

A one-hour-long meeting was held following which discussions were held on the upcoming investments by the Tata Group in Assam, including the semi-conductor plant at Jagiroad.

It must be noted that the chief minister inspected the construction of the mega plant recently.

CM Sarma also extended an invitation to Chandrasekaran to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, "It was truly a pleasure to meet Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of @TataCompanies today in New Delhi. Our conversation about the group's exciting investments in Assam was inspiring, and I'm eagerly looking forward to welcoming him at the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit!"

It was truly a pleasure to meet Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of @TataCompanies, today in New Delhi. Our conversation about the group’s exciting investments in Assam was inspiring, and I’m eagerly looking forward to welcoming him at the #AdvantageAssam2 summit! pic.twitter.com/0to1BgwcMa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 7, 2025

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening ceremoniously inaugurated the fifth edition of the India-Japan Intellectual Conclave, titled 'Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change - Technology, Education, and Logistics', in Guwahati.

The two-day conclave, organized by Asian Confluence in collaboration with the Embassy of Japan and the Ministry of External Affairs, has brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders from India and Japan.