Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media platform X that Afzal Hussain Laskar, a notorious dacoit known by the alias Lal, was killed in a police encounter near the Silchar-Hailakandi border.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1795089399128186967

The incident occurred as the Cachar police intercepted Laskar and his gang, leading to a confrontation during which Laskar fired at the police. In self-defense, the police shot Laskar, who was later declared dead.

A magistratorial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, and further legal action is underway.

The encounter took place on Kalibari Road in Hailakandi when the police pursued the gang of robbers.

The chase led to a confrontation, resulting in the death of Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan, another notorious robber involved in the gang.

In addition to Borbhuiyan's death, the police successfully arrested one of his associates.