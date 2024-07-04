Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to a microblogging site on July 4 to extend gratitude to the Indian Army for their unwavering dedication and service to the nation. His appreciation comes at a time when a contentious debate has surfaced regarding the compensation provided to the families of Agniveers, a term coined for youth enrolled under the Agnipath scheme, which aims to recruit young individuals between the ages of 17.5 and 23 years for extended military service.

The controversy ignited when a video featuring Rahul Gandhi emerged, wherein the Congress leader alleged discrepancies in the compensation disbursal process overseen by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Gandhi's comments in Parliament accused the government of treating Agniveers as "use-and-throw laborers," raising concerns about the welfare and support extended to those who make the ultimate sacrifice in service.

In response to these allegations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refuted the claims, asserting that families of Agniveers who lay down their lives in service receive a compensation package amounting to Rs 1 crore. This compensation, he clarified, is part of the comprehensive Agnipath scheme launched on June 14, 2022, which not only recruits young individuals into military service but also ensures substantial financial support for their families in case of casualties.

Amidst the ongoing debate, the Indian Army issued a detailed clarification to address social media posts and public queries regarding the compensation process for fallen Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The Army acknowledged and honored Ajay Kumar's supreme sacrifice with full military honors, highlighting that Rs 98.39 lakhs have already been disbursed to his family. Additionally, approximately Rs 67 lakhs in ex-gratia payments and other benefits are pending final settlement, awaiting necessary police verification procedures. Once completed, the total compensation amount is expected to reach around Rs 1.65 crore.