Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 8 extended gratitude to the people of Assam for their enthusiastic participation in the recently held Lok Sabha general elections as the state recorded the highest voting percentage in the country.

The Assam chief minister informed that the state recorded 81.56 per cent voter turnout which is the highest amongst all states in the country.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Himanta wrote, “In the recently concluded LS Elections, Assam has recorded the highest voting percentage amongst all states in the country with a 81.56 per cent turnout.”

Furthermore, he expressed pride over the fact that the people of the state showcased enthusiasm during the festival of democracy. “It is a proud moment for us and I again thank the people of Assam for their enthusiastic participation in the festival of democracy.”

The chief minister shared a chart which showed the voter turnout percentages recorded by other states of the country.

According to the data, only Lakshadweep, which is a union territory, stood ahead of Assam with a voter turnout of 84.16 per cent.

On the other hand, Tripura and Andhra Pradesh followed Lakshadweep and Assam with 80.93 per cent and 80.66 per cent voter turnouts respectively.



Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout with 56.19 per cent, followed by Mizoram at 56.87 per cent and Uttar Pradesh at 56.92 per cent.