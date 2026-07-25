Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks Dharmendra Pradhan as he demits office, hails contribution to education

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 25 offered heartfelt gratitude to outgoing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, praising his role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and expanding quality higher education across the country.

In a post on X, Sarma said Pradhan had worked tirelessly to restore the "civilisational spirit of Bharat" and decolonise India's education system.

"As Union Education Minister, he worked tirelessly to restore the civilisational spirit of Bharat and to decolonise our education system. His unwavering commitment to implementing the National Education Policy, despite the political challenges it entailed, will be remembered as one of his finest contributions to nation-building," Sarma wrote.

The chief minister also highlighted Pradhan's support for Assam, saying the Union minister had always stood by the state whenever assistance was required.

"Whenever Assam needed his support, he stood with us. His encouragement, guidance and goodwill have always meant a great deal to me," Sarma said.

Recalling the recent inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati, Sarma credited Pradhan's vision and commitment for making the institution a reality.

"Just last week, we had the privilege of inaugurating the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati. That proud moment was possible because of his vision and his deep commitment to taking quality higher education to every part of the country. The people of Assam will always remain grateful for that," he said.

As Pradhan demitted office, the Assam chief minister thanked him for his dedication, humility and service to the nation.

"I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his dedication, his humility and his selfless service to Bharat Mata. I wish him good health, happiness and strength in the years ahead. I am certain that wherever he serves, he will continue to work with the same sincerity and commitment for our nation," Sarma said.

Concluding his message, the chief minister said, "Thank you, Pradhan ji. Assam will always remember your affection and your contribution."