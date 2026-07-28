Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks PM Modi as IAF rescues 458, delivers 9 tonnes of relief in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 28 thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for closely monitoring the flood situation in the state, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) intensified rescue and relief operations across flood-hit areas of Assam and Nagaland.

In a post on X, Sarma said the Prime Minister has been taking regular updates on the ground situation and assured that the state government is working on a war footing to provide relief to affected residents.

The Chief Minister said relief teams have reached every affected village, while power supply has been restored in most flood-hit areas. He added that those rescued are being accommodated in relief camps equipped with food, medical facilities and dedicated spaces for children.

Sarma also said the government would continue working round the clock to ensure a swift response and prepare a comprehensive rehabilitation roadmap based on the principle of public participation.

Meanwhile, the IAF said its helicopters have rescued 458 stranded people and delivered more than nine tonnes of essential relief supplies across flood-affected regions of Assam and Nagaland over the past 10 days. The operations are being carried out in coordination with the Indian Army and civil authorities under ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi said he had discussed the flood situation with Assam MPs and assured that the Centre is working closely with the state government to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 4.45 lakh people across six districts remain affected by the floods. A total of 631 villages are inundated, while 184 relief camps and distribution centres are sheltering nearly 28,700 people.