Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks PM Modi for landmark GST reforms

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing what he called "one of the most consequential reforms in the country's GST structure."

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a major overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax regime, reducing slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective from September 22.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "Assam extends heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for ushering in one of the most consequential reforms in India's GST structure, and to the GST Council for ensuring these changes see the light of day."



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He added that the new GST structure would act as a "super booster for the Indian economy, bringing agility to small and medium businesses, spurring job creation, driving consumption, and most importantly, leaving more money in the hands of our people."

Reflecting on his experience, Sarma noted, "Having closely followed the evolution of GST over the last eight years, particularly during my tenure as Assam's Finance Minister, I see this as a defining moment. India's ability to successfully implement GST and also to adapt and reform when required is a shining testament to the Modi Government's firm yet flexible approach to governance."