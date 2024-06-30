Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their service to the nation after they announced their retirement from the T20 cricket format.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister appreciated the spirit and explosive batting skills showcased by the cricketers on field. He wrote, “Thank you for the memories. T20 cricket will miss your explosive batting and how spirited you were on field, taking the team along.”

On their retirement, CM Himanta thanked the duo for their service to the nation and congratulated them. “Both of you timed your shots on the field and as you retire from this format, the timing is yet again exceptional. Congratulations once again on the victory and thank you for your service to the nation.”

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from the T20 format, after India emerged triumphant in the T20 World Cup against South Africa, at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados, on June 29.

Announcing his retirement, Rohit Sharma said that he loved every moment of the T20 format. He said, “This was my last T20I game as well. I have enjoyed since the time I started playing this format. And no better time to say goodbye to this format. I loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. I wanted to win the cup.”