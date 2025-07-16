"Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks he is a raja": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 16 claimed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thinks of himself as a 'raja', but asserted that the people of Assam will eventually put him in jail for corruption.

Sarma and his family will be held accountable for corruption, Gandhi said while addressing a party meeting in Assam’s Chaygaon.

“Fear writ large in your CM; he knows fearless Congress workers will put him in jail,” the leader of the opposition Lok Sabha asserted.

Alleging that the Election Commission of India and the BJP are working together, he claimed that the saffron party won the Maharasthra assembly polls by 'cheating' through voter list revision.

"They are trying the same tactics in Bihar, and will do so in Assam. We have to be careful," Gandhi said.

"The media are not our friend anymore; they are not revealing the truth, but only showing Adani, Ambani, CM, Modi and Shah," he claimed.

Gandhi, however, asserted that this will not help as the Congress will sweep the assembly polls in Assam due next year.

"There is a fight of ideologies in the country; the hatred and violence of the RSS versus the truth and non-violence of the Congress," he said.

Gandhi also claimed that there are two Hindustans now: one of a few billionaires who host lavish weddings, and the other of common people burdened with tax and inflation.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta on the other hand took a sharp swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media platform X, reacting strongly to a remark allegedly made during a closed-door meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee in Assam.

The chief minister accused the Congress MP of conveniently ignoring his own legal troubles. “He came all the way to Assam just to say this, conveniently forgetting that he himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases registered across the country,” Sarma wrote.

In a sarcastic sign-off, CM Sarma added, “My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day.”