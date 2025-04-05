Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the Mopin Festival celebrations in Aalo, West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, as the chief guest.

Taking to social media, Sarma extended his greetings to the Galo community on the auspicious occasion. “Hearty greetings to the Galo community of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Mopin Festival. Soon I am going to reach West Siang to celebrate this traditional festival,” he wrote on his official X handle.

Welcoming his counterpart, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Happy Mopin..! On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, I extend a warm welcome to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa ji, to Aalo as the Chief Guest of the Mopin celebration.”

The Mopin Festival is one of the most vibrant cultural celebrations of the Galo tribe, marking the arrival of the harvest season. It is observed with traditional rituals, dances like Popir, and communal feasts, symbolising prosperity and peace.

Sarma’s participation highlights the cultural unity and growing cooperation between the two neighbouring Northeastern states.