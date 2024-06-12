Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on June 12, to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Charan Majhi will take the oath as Odisha Chief Minister on June 12 evening.

It may be mentioned that Majhi also met the outgoing CM and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief, Naveen Patnaik, and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also arrived in Bhubaneswar to attend the oath ceremony of Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi.

Majhi, a four-time MLA was named the new Odisha Chief Minister, days after the party won a majority for the first time in the state assembly polls.

Majhi was elected the Leader of BJP Legislative Party during a meeting of all BJP MLAs in Odisha.

The state will also have two Deputy Chief Ministers - KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.