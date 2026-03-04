Himanta Biswa Sarma to distribute appointment letters to 289 candidates; total recruitment reaches 1.58 lakh

Continuing its push for transparent and merit-based governance, the Government of Assam will ceremonially distribute appointment letters to 289 newly recruited candidates at a programme to be held at the Sri Sri Damodaradeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, on March 4 at 3:30 PM.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hand over appointment letters to 284 candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 for various services, along with five Scientific Officers appointed to the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam.

The newly recruited officers include 45 in the Assam Civil Service, 20 in the Assam Police Service, 52 in the Assam Finance Service, and 51 Inspectors of Taxes, among others. Appointments have also been made across departments such as Labour, Transport, Industries, Cooperative Societies, Audit Service, Excise, Employment, and Urban Administrative Services, reflecting a broad-based strengthening of the state’s administrative machinery.

The event will also witness the issuance of joint mutual transfer orders under Swagata Satirtha Portal 2.0. So far, 2,238 mutual transfer applications have been approved, benefiting 4,476 employees.

With the latest round of appointments, Assam’s total government recruitment has reached 1,58,669. Of this, 1,58,380 appointments were completed till February 19, 2026, with an additional 289 being added on March 4.

The milestone reinforces the state government’s pledge to generate over one lakh jobs and provide fair, merit-driven employment opportunities to the youth, underscoring its stated commitment to transparency in public recruitment.