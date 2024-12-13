Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will arrive in Jorhat on December 13 to distribute No Due Certificates to over 12,000 women microfinance borrowers.

The distribution of certificates is part of the Assam government's efforts under the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme (AMFIRS).

It must be mentioned that the scheme aims to provide relief to 24 lakh women who have been burdened with small-ticket loans.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister shared the information and stated, "I will reach Jorhat shortly to distribute No Due Certificates to over 12,000 women microfinance borrowers as part our efforts under AMFIRS, which aims to provide relief to 24 lakh women who have been burdened with small ticket loans."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emerged as a vocal supporter of the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, highlighting its potential to streamline development efforts. "This should happen... Like simultaneous elections were held in Odisha. When Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are not held together, development work stops," Sarma told reporters, echoing a sentiment shared by proponents of the unified election model.