Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to embark on a campaign trail in Jharkhand today, attending three election rallies across the state. The Chief Minister's visit is part of a concerted effort to bolster support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming elections.

Sarma is scheduled to address rallies in Bokaro, Dumka, and Deoghar, where he is expected to rally voters and garner support for BJP candidates contesting in the region. These mega campaign rallies are anticipated to draw significant crowds, with Sarma's oratory prowess and political influence likely to energize supporters.

The Chief Minister's presence in Jharkhand underscores the BJP's commitment to securing victory in the upcoming elections. Sarma's strategic campaigning in key constituencies reflects the party's concerted efforts to consolidate its electoral base and secure a favorable outcome.

With the political landscape in Jharkhand heating up ahead of the elections, Sarma's visit is poised to inject momentum into the BJP's campaign efforts in the state. The Chief Minister's engagement with voters in Bokaro, Dumka, and Deoghar is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the electoral dynamics and influencing voter sentiment.