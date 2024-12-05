Guwahati based Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Trust’s Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya is set to host a spectacular cultural program titled ‘Samatar Chandere Jivanar Joigaan’ (Joy of Living with Rhythm of Equality) on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara, starting at 4 PM.

The annual event pays homage to Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his death anniversary and seeks to raise awareness about constitutional duties and responsibilities among citizens. Approximately 1,200 students from the Vidyalaya, along with over 100 children from various parts of the city, will present mesmerizing performances, including Borgeet, Dashavatar Nritya, and Bhortal dances.

Notably, the Vidyalaya’s unique initiative of fostering cultural growth among children of sanitation workers has been widely appreciated. Regular visits to 21 slum areas in Guwahati have enabled these children to receive training in traditional art forms like Sattriya and Bhortal dances, Borgeet, patriotic songs,** and Assamese melodies, showcasing the institution's commitment to uplifting underprivileged communities through art and culture.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will grace the occasion as the chief guest, with Dr. Krishna Gopal Sharma, Saha Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, delivering the keynote address. The event will also witness the presence of religious leaders from various faiths, Satradhikars, notable writers, artists, educationists, sanitation workers, and citizens from diverse fields.

Dr. Bhupesh Chandra Sharma, President of the Dr. Hedgewar Memorial Trust; Khagen Saikia, Secretary; Ananya Talukder, Principal of Valmiki Sangeet Vidyalaya; and Ram Singh, Chairman of the celebration committee, have extended an open invitation to the public. They encouraged everyone to join in honoring Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and celebrating equality and cultural unity through this grand event.