Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be inaugurating several development projects at the Jagiroad constituency on December 24.

Hazarika held a meeting today at Jagiroad where he took stock of the preparations for the mega event on Sunday which would see the Chief Minister inaugurate several projects.

Speaking to reporters, the Assam cabinet minister talked of the various projects that would be inaugurated by CM Sarma.

"Day after tomorrow, honourable Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be coming to Jagiroad. We did some major work during the last two years. An overbridge over the Jagiroad train line has been completed. The construction of an IB in Jagiroad is also complete. A 700 seater air conditioned auditorium has also been completed. A cycle-walking trek of 1.5 kilometers has also been completed. Also the new office of the Jagiroad Development Authority has also been completed. All these projects will be inaugurated by the honourable Chief Minister. For that, we held a preparatory meeting in Jagiroad today," said Hazarika.