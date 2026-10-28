Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lead the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra in Shimla on November 1, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal announced on October 28.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bindal said the BJP would organise four major padyatras across Himachal Pradesh to raise awareness about constitutional values and democratic institutions.

The Shimla padyatra will begin at the Old Bus Stand and proceed towards Chaura Maidan. Sarma will participate alongside Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MPs Anurag Singh Thakur and Suresh Kashyap, and other senior BJP leaders. BJP state vice-president Bittu Verma will serve as the programme convenor.

The first padyatra will be held in Dharamshala on October 30 under the leadership of MP Rajeev Bhardwaj and former Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar.

Two more padyatras are scheduled for November 4, one in Mandi under Thakur’s leadership, with former minister Suresh Bhardwaj as convenor, and another in Hamirpur under Bindal’s leadership. MP Anurag Singh Thakur, senior BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti and other party leaders will participate in the Hamirpur programme, while Randhir Sharma will serve as its convenor.

Bindal said the padyatras were intended to mobilise public opinion around constitutional values and democratic institutions while accusing the Congress of attempting to create political instability.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition INDIA bloc, the BJP state president alleged that the opposition was seeking to undermine political stability after repeated electoral setbacks.

He further accused the Congress of attempting to create conditions similar to those in Bangladesh to bring about a change of government through unconstitutional means. These were allegations made by the BJP leader.

Sarma’s participation in the Shimla rally comes as the BJP seeks to amplify its political messaging on democracy, constitutional institutions and its criticism of the Congress-led opposition.