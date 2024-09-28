Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to meet beneficiaries of the "Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan" scheme on September 30, 2024, in Guwahati. This meeting marks a significant milestone for the initiative aimed at combating unemployment and promoting inclusive growth across the state.

BJP MLA Bhaskar Sharma, representing the Margherita Assembly constituency said that 170 beneficiaries from his constituency have been selected for the first phase of the program. He said, "Today, let's congratulate them and exchange some opinions," highlighting the importance of community engagement in the initiative's success.

Launched in 2023, the "Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan" is a visionary initiative designed to empower youth with self-employment opportunities while collaborating with stakeholders for sustainable growth. The program aims to equip unemployed youth with the necessary resources, training, and financial support to build a self-reliant and prosperous Assam. Through this holistic approach, the government seeks to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state, paving the way for a brighter future for all residents.

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