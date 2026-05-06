Himanta Biswa Sarma to meet Governor, set to stake claim as NDA secures third term in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to meet Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on May 6 to submit his resignation, paving the way for the formation of a new government following the NDA’s decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said he would call on the Governor after the official submission of election results. According to officials, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer is expected to submit the final results to the Governor on Wednesday forenoon.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has returned to power for a third consecutive term, securing 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force with 82 seats, while its allies — the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodoland Peoples Front — won 10 seats each.

Sarma, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the ruling alliance ahead of the polls, said he would formally hand over his resignation to facilitate the formation of a new government. “I will meet the Governor and hand over my resignation after the results are submitted to him. It will pave the way for the formation of a new government,” he said.

He added that a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs will be convened as per instructions from J. P. Nadda and Baijayant Panda, who have been appointed as central observer and co-observer, respectively, to oversee the selection of the legislative party leader.

“With that, the government formation process will start,” Sarma said, indicating that the formalities are expected to be completed soon.

On the opposition front, Sarma noted that the Indian National Congress, despite being the single-largest opposition party with 19 MLAs, may not qualify for the post of Leader of the Opposition as at least 22 members are required under existing norms.

He added that in such a scenario, while parties will have their respective legislative leaders, there may be no formally recognized LoP in the new Assembly.