Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam today, February 21, during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

CM Sarma took to his official X handle to announce his participation in the historic Maha Kumbh.

He shared his plans to bathe at the Triveni Sangam, seeking the blessings of the holy rivers – Mother Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

He wrote on X, "Har Har Mahadev 🕉️ Today, I am going to participate in the historic Maha Kumbh. By bathing at the Triveni Sangam, I seek the blessings of Mother Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati 🙏."

Sarma expressed his reverence for the sacred occasion, emphasising the spiritual significance of the event.

With over 3.09 million (30.94 lakhs) devotees taking the holy dip on Wednesday till 8 am, the total number of devotees taking the holy dip has crossed over 555.6 million (55.56 crores), as per the UP Information Department.

The 2025 Mahakumbh, the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) and is set to conclude on February 26.

Several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and several other Union Ministers, leaders and celebrities have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.