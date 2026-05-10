Himanta Biswa Sarma to take oath as Assam Chief Minister on May 12

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has approved the appointment of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam, according to an official notification issued by the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, May 10.



The notification stated that the appointment was made under clause (1) of Article 164 of the Constitution of India.



“In exercise of the powers vested in him under clause (1) of Article 164 of the Constitution of India, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Minister of Assam,” the notification said.



Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as the Chief Minister on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.



As per the official schedule mentioned in the notification, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11:40 am at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati.



The announcement comes following the election of Himanta Biswa Sarma as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam.