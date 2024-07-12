Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 12, expressed his concern over reports that a statue of Mahatma Gandhi was broken at Gandhi Chowk in Tinsukia, to make way for the construction of a clock tower.

Reacting to the news, Sarma said, "I am not aware of this decision taken by the district administration. Let me verify the facts. Assam owes so much to Mahatma Gandhi. He stood firmly with Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi when the Congress party led by Nehru wanted to include Assam in Pakistan under the Grouping Plan."

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I am not aware of this decision taken by the district administration. Let me verify the facts. Assam owes so much to Mahatma Gandhi. He stood firmly with Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi when the Congress party led by Nehru wanted to include Assam in Pakistan under the Grouping… https://t.co/KHlquy4gIz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 12, 2024

The incident has sparked massive protests in Doomdooma, where locals gathered to condemn the act. Demonstrators expressed their outrage at the removal of the 5.5 ft tall statue of the revered leader.

Condmening the action, author Tushar Gandhi shared a post on X, in which he said, "Not surprising that the BJP Government in Assam decided to replace Bapu’s statue with a clock tower in Tinsukia. Their slavish colonial hangover persists."

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Protesters are demanding a thorough investigation into the decision and the immediate restoration of the statue.

Doomdooma BJP MLA, on July 11, assured that a new and taller statue of 6.5 feet of Gandhi would be constructed at the original site within 6 months, in addition to the clock tower.