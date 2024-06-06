Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media after the first Cabinet Meeting following the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, highlighting the government's post-election agenda.

Sarma expressed gratitude for the historic lead achieved by the NDA in 92 seats, stating that it has inspired the government to focus on amplifying developmental projects in the state. He emphasized the government's commitment to visiting all 126 Assembly Constituencies in Assam to engage with the people and understand their expectations better.

In the constituencies where the NDA secured a lead, Sarma mentioned plans to express gratitude to the voters for their blessings. Additionally, efforts will be made to address the expectations of constituents in other constituencies.

"We will be hitting the ground and visiting all 126 Assembly Constituencies in Assam. In the 92 constituencies where we got a lead, we will thank the people for their blessings, and in others we will try to better understand their expectations", said the Assam CM.

A significant announcement during the meeting was the government's step towards securing World Heritage recognition for Choraideo Maidam. Sarma disclosed that the Assam Government has decided to engage with the Ambassadors of all member countries of UNESCO through the Ministry of External Affairs to garner support for this prestigious status.