Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that he will write to his Tamil Nadu counterpart to verify the credentials of individuals entering the textile industry.

This decision comes after around 50 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified and pushed back by the Assam police due to political unrest in Bangladesh.

Sarma stated that these immigrants were using Assam as a route to reach southern cities for work.

He mentioned that similar operations are being conducted by the Tripura Police and BSF. Security measures in Karimganj district, where infiltration attempts are occurring, are being increased.



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In a social media post, Sarma noted that three illegal migrants were pushed back early on Wednesday.

The infiltrators were identified as Md Zubair Sheikh, Juel Sheikh, and Ruma Khatun. Sarma clarified that the individuals attempting to enter were Muslims, countering the perception that Hindu Bengalis would migrate.

He emphasised that there are no political refugees, only economic migrants.

He expressed concerns that only a small percentage of those attempting to enter illegally are being detected.

Sarma also stated that the government will take strict action against any Bangladeshi national living in Assam with valid documents but involved in anti-India activities.