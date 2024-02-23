Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a new initiative aimed at bringing 10 lakh girls to college. Under this initiative, poor girls will not only have free admission, but they will also receive Rs 10,000 in their bank account.

The government will bear the responsibility of the girls' education, whereas the boys' education will be taken care of by their parents. Sarma emphasized that the empowerment of a caste is ultimately linked to the education of its women.

Additionally, every college-going girl student will receive Rs 12,000 and university-going girls will receive Rs 15,000 each in their bank accounts.

Sarma made the promises while addressing the crowd during Land Patta distribution ceremony and he also emphasized on empowering the indigenous communities through land rights with Mission Basundhara 2.0.