Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that Congress leaders in the state must recognize Assam's current capability to negotiate with major companies.

He emphasized that the state is now in a position to attract significant investments.

Sarma's comments come as Assam aims to bolster its economic growth by inviting more businesses to set up operations in the region.

He urged political leaders to support these efforts to ensure the state's development and prosperity.



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Further Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude towards Karnataka for acknowledging Assam's progress in the semiconductor sector.

Sarma remarked that in just three and a half years, Assam has achieved a status where even Karnataka, a highly advanced state, recognizes its accomplishments.

Sarma highlighted that Assam, once known for militancy, is now on the brink of becoming a hub for the semiconductor revolution.