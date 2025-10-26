Himanta Biswa Sarma urges fans to preserve Zubeen Garg’s legacy through music, not alcohol

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, October 26 underscored the need to preserve the legacy of the state’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, through his music, art, and creative contributions rather than through alcohol.

Addressing the ongoing discussions surrounding the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for “Zubeen Khetra,” the memorial dedicated to the late singer, the Chief Minister remarked, “Will we keep Zubeen Garg alive through music or through alcohol? Some unruly people want to keep him alive through alcohol, but the 3.5 crore people of Assam want to celebrate him through his musical creations.”

He further stated that while a small group of individuals are trying to link Zubeen’s legacy with alcohol, the overwhelming majority of his admirers wish to honour him through his songs, the nahar flower, and other Assamese cultural symbols.

Clarifying his stance, Sarma added, “Some have argued that indigenous people also consume alcohol. But indigenous communities do not drink alcohol—they consume heritage drinks like Xaaj, Apong, or Rohi, which are part of cultural traditions. These drinks are served to celebrate culture, unlike whisky or rum, which require government permission to sell.”

The Chief Minister also urged Zubeen’s true fans to support the government’s vision of building a grand memorial in his name, suggesting that it could serve as a temple or pilgrimage site for admirers to celebrate his cultural legacy.

However, the remarks drew a sharp reaction from Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who asserted that the state government should not interfere with traditional practices followed by communities in paying tribute to Zubeen Garg.

“We will not allow any interference with traditional rites while paying tribute to Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said. “Offering traditional tributes, including those involving alcohol, is part of our cultural right. The Chief Minister should respect these customs instead of undermining them,” he added.