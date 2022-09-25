Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his cabinet colleagues, legislators, and bureaucrats to "transform their thinking" and work toward a goal that will move the state "at least two levels" up in the development ladder by 2026.

Sarma stated during the inauguration of a 'Chintan Shivir' that it is time for Assam to "re-emerge" as a developed state.

"Assam cannot live anymore with the scar that its place in the country's development journey can be counted only from the bottom, and not the top. We have to live with dignity and not always approach the Centre for assistance," said CM Sarma while speaking to the media.

Many development indicators may be modified in the next two to three years "if we work collaboratively and resolutely," the chief minister added. "We have to decide how Assam can go up by at least two levels by 2026."

The Chief Minister further stated that "during the time of independence, Assam's per capita income was greater than the national average," and that the past 75 years should have been defined by development, growth, and desire.

However, the situation changed after independence, owing mostly to incidents such as the Great Earthquake of 1950, the immediate detrimental impact of Partition, insurgency, and others "which led to an attitude not favorable to a decent work culture."

Sarma stated that there is no need to create visions for the next 50 years because no one knows who will be alive to see them implemented or reviewed.

“We are in a hurry and we need to see what we can contribute by 2026. During the last few decades, it has been observed that a mentality has crept into the minds of ministers and bureaucrats, and they have almost accepted that Assam can no longer be a developed state. This mentality needs to change and the decision makers must dream of a developed Assam”.

“I strongly believe that the central government never neglected our state. If we see the budgetary allocation and the investments made by the Centre, we will realize that it is we who have failed collectively and blame them to save our face," he said.

The 'Chintan Shivir' has been organized to discuss and debate various issues with a positive and creative bent for new ideas to develop.