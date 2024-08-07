As Guwahati witnesses a second spell of heavy rainfall, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested residents to stay indoors and avoid using vehicles unless absolutely necessary.

He also advised against vehicular movement towards the downtown hospital areas on GS Road.

Earlier on August 5, heavy rain lashed Assam’s capital Guwahati, leading to waterlogging in several areas, inconveniencing commuters and school students.



Accumulation of water was reported from almost all peripheral roads in the city, with people stranded in their vehicles for hours amid heavy traffic.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma on flash floods in Guwahati: Need inter-state coordination with Meghalaya



People returning from office, school children and even ambulances were reportedly stuck till late in the evening due to inundated roads.



In the wake of flash floods caused by torrential rainfall, all educational institutions within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) area have been ordered to close on Tuesday, August 6.

This directive, affecting both government and private schools, comes from the district commissioner's office and is enacted under Section 30.2 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, prioritizing public safety.