Himanta Biswa Sarma using flyover, elevated corridor projects as 'pocket money': Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday, January 20 slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the BJP-led government of using large infrastructure projects such as elevated corridors and flyovers as tools for corruption and personal enrichment.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the much-publicised infrastructure push in the state is less about public welfare and more about generating “pocket money” for the Chief Minister. He claimed that these projects disproportionately benefit a select group of contractors and companies, many of them from Gujarat and other parts of the country, who are allegedly close to the ruling dispensation.

“I spoke to the point, and that is why he is rattled,” Gogoi said, asserting that elevated corridors and flyovers have become conduits for siphoning public funds rather than genuine development initiatives. “These projects are nothing more than mechanisms to generate pocket money for the Chief Minister,” he added.

The Congress leader further claimed that the BJP’s internal dynamics in Assam are far from stable, particularly when it comes to alliance-building ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Gogoi alleged that aspirants seeking tickets from the BJP are being compelled to discredit former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Recently, the Chief Minister himself questioned Sarbananda Sonowal’s tenure, alleging corruption during his time in office. We have also noticed multiple instances where Sonowal’s name was conspicuously omitted,” Gogoi said, pointing to what he described as visible discord within the BJP leadership in Assam. “Unlike them, we do not have such internal conflicts,” he asserted.

Clarifying the Congress party’s political stance, Gogoi categorically ruled out any alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). “We have made our position absolutely clear. There will be no alliance with AIUDF under any circumstances,” he said, adding that the party continues to hold discussions with various political actors. He also claimed that several leaders from the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) have reached out, expressing dissatisfaction within their respective parties.

Reacting to a recent pre-poll survey that projected him as the most popular Chief Ministerial choice among minority communities, Gogoi dismissed the credibility of opinion polls. “I have seen many such surveys. During the Lok Sabha elections, some surveys claimed I would lose by over three lakh votes,” he said. “The only survey I trust is the people’s mandate.”

Gogoi concluded by accusing the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of eroding Assam’s cultural identity and self-respect. “Assam has a proud history, culture and identity. Today, that is being undermined by a corrupt government that thrives on indecent language and actions. As citizens of this state, we feel humiliated by such governance,” he said.