Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Baksa, hands over cheques to victims of October 15 clashes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Baksa today, October 21 and met those injured during the violent clashes that erupted outside the Baksa District Jail last week. The Chief Minister handed cheques worth Rs 2 lakh each to the injured individuals, Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita, to assist with their ongoing medical treatment.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, October 15, left at least 21 people injured, including 10 police personnel, dozen of journalists, and several civilians. Two of the critically injured civilians were shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), while a few victims with gunshot wounds were referred to AIIMS, Guwahati for advanced treatment.

Tension flared outside the Baksa District Jail on October 15 afternoon when five key accused in the mysterious death case of Assam’s music legend, late Zubeen Garg, were brought to the facility under heavy police escort. The accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandeepan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora, and Paresh Baishya arrived in a convoy of police vehicles amid heightened security arrangements.

However, as the convoy approached the jail entrance, a group of enraged locals gathered and began pelting stones and objects at the vehicles, expressing outrage over the incident. The sudden attack resulted in injuries to several people, including a female police officer, while one of the police vehicles suffered extensive damage after its windows were shattered.

Security forces quickly intervened to control the situation and prevent further escalation. Several protesters were detained on the spot as police resorted to baton charges to disperse the mob. The situation was eventually brought under control, ensuring the safe transfer of the accused into custody.

According to sources, an extensive security cordon was subsequently established around the jail complex to prevent any further untoward incidents.

All five accused have been lodged inside the newly upgraded high-security unit of the Baksa District Jail and are being kept under strict surveillance.