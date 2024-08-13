Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the home of celebrated Assamese music director Ramen Baruah on Tuesday, August 13 where he met with the family members of the artist, who has been missing for over three weeks.

Addressing the media after the visit, CM Sarma expressed deep concern over the ongoing search for Baruah, who has been missing for the past 23 days. Despite the relentless efforts of law enforcement, the search has yet to yield any conclusive results. "It has been 23 days since Ramen Baruah's disappearance. Despite continuous efforts by the police, there have been no results yet. Numerous witnesses have reported seeing him heading towards the river, but no one witnessed his return," Sarma stated, highlighting the challenges faced by the search teams.

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Reflecting on his personal ties with the Baruah family, CM Sarma shared how deeply he values his connection with them. "This family holds a special place in my life and in the heart of Assam. I had the privilege of acting alongside Nip Baruah and Niren Baruah in the film ‘Koka Deuta Nati Hati.’ Dipen da’s songs are unforgettable and always resonate with me," he reminisced, emphasizing the cultural significance of the family.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are actively involved in the ongoing search operations. He expressed hope that Ramen Baruah would be located soon, though he acknowledged that the situation is increasingly being left to fate.