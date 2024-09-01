Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Akhil Gogoi at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today, September 1. Gogoi, a sitting MLA, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

During his visit, CM Sarma took the opportunity to personally assess Gogoi's health condition. He held discussions with the hospital authorities, emphasizing the importance of providing timely and appropriate medical care to the ailing leader.

The Chief Minister directed the medical team to implement all necessary measures to ensure that Gogoi receives the best possible treatment.

Extending his support, CM Sarma conveyed his best wishes to Akhil Gogoi, hoping for his swift and full recovery.

“I visited to personally assess Akhil Gogoi’s condition. The doctors are delivering excellent treatment, and he is likely to be discharged within the next two to three days. As of now, there appears to be no need for additional external medical intervention,” stated CM Sarma while speaking to the media.