Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, once again hailed 'Operation Sindoor' for showcasing that 'New India' will track and kill terrorists.

He lauded the armed forces for eliminating terrorists and damaging critical military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan during the operation.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the world's oldest civilisation with maturity and urged BJP workers to inform the public about India’s growing role as a global leader.

"As I watched the excellent briefing by our DGMOs a short while ago, we remain profoundly grateful to the exemplary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and our valiant Armed Forces," Sarma said in a post on X.



He maintained that it has been "demonstrated with irrefutable evidence that #OperationSindoor has eliminated over 100 Pakistani terrorists and damaged critical military and terror infra of our enemy".



"But above all it sent a strong deterrence that New India will track terrorists to the ends of the earth and eliminate them, no matter where they hide - at land, air or sea," Sarma added.



Later, addressing party members at the state BJP headquarters here, Sarma lauded Modi's leadership.



"Modi is not coming on TV. But he is holding a series of meetings. There is no immaturity displayed. He has shown how to lead a matured nation," he said.

On Pakistan prime minister making statements over the current situation, Sarma said, "Pakistan is a fragile state, a failed state. And India is the oldest civilisation and Modi is leading it."

Dismissing Pakistan's claim of hitting Indian targets, the chief minister said, "We are all here and if something were to happen in Punjab or Jammu and Kashmir as claimed by them, we would have known. The fact is that nothing has happened."

Asserting that India has emerged as a global power, he urged BJP members to make the people aware of this powerful position the country holds.



"The BJP members have to tell the people that we are in a position now which other nations want to emulate," he claimed, without elaborating.