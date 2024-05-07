Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a surprising revelation today after casting his vote in the state's elections. In a departure from his usual choice, Sarma disclosed that he opted for a different symbol than his usual allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Lotus' symbol.

Speaking to the media outside the polling station, Sarma stated, "I always vote for Bharatiya Janata Party's symbol 'Lotus,' but this time I had to vote for another symbol." His remark sparked immediate interest and speculation among political observers and the public alike.

"Today is the last day of Assam election. We have completed peacefully. There was a very good turnout. Almost we have recorded 80 percent voting in the first two phases. Today as well, I'm sure of an 80 percent voting percentage," stated Sarma. "People of Assam will support a Bharat which will become a Vishwa Guru."

The three-phase elections in Assam have progressed smoothly, with voter participation reaching around 80 percent in the previous phases. Sarma anticipated a similar turnout in the final phase stating the enthusiasm of the people of Assam in exercising their democratic rights.

"Not a single incident of violence or election-related disturbances have been reported in Assam. The people of Assam have participated enthusiastically in the festival of democracy," Sarma said.

Looking beyond Assam, Sarma expressed confidence in the electoral prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners in the Northeast region. "Northeast BJP and its alliance will yield good results," he said, attributing the anticipated success to the developmental initiatives undertaken in the region under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.