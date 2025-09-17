Himanta Biswa Sarma vows Assam will drive self-reliant India with Rs 18,500 crore boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth over Rs 18,500 crore in Assam, marking a landmark moment in the state’s journey towards industrial and infrastructural transformation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the Prime Minister’s visit as “historic,” stating that Assam is poised to become a crucial pillar in building a self-reliant India.

Among the highlights of the announcements was the inauguration of the world’s first bamboo-based 2G bio-ethanol plant in Golaghat district, built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. The plant, which will procure bamboo from local farmers, is designed to produce 25 MW of green energy annually. Sarma described it as a “win-win situation for both farmers and the environment.”

Equally significant was the laying of the foundation stone for a Rs 7,230 crore Polypropylene (PP) Plant, which will reduce India’s import dependence by 20 percent, save nearly Rs 700 crore in foreign exchange annually, and create around 75,000 jobs in Assam. Sarma said the project would bring a massive boost to sectors ranging from textiles to automobiles.

The Rs 18,530-crore package also includes the inauguration of the Darrang Medical College and Nursing College, the Guwahati Ring Road Project, and the Narengi–Kuruwa bridge. “Under Modi ji’s leadership, Assam is witnessing historic progress in healthcare, education, connectivity, and industrial development. Today’s Assam is among the fastest-growing state economies in the country,” Sarma said in a post on social media platform X.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi also expressed concern over “infiltrators trying to alter Assam’s demography,” calling it the “biggest threat to national security.” To tackle this, he announced the launch of a Demography Mission, reiterating the Centre’s commitment to safeguarding Assam’s identity and stability.

With these landmark projects, Assam is being positioned as both a growth hub for India’s economy and a bulwark for national security.