Himanta Biswa Sarma vows intensified pushback of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 reiterated his government’s hardline stance against illegal immigration, asserting that the state will intensify its pushback operations in 2026 after what he described as a major drive in the past year.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma claimed that a “massive push back effort” was undertaken in 2025 to expel a large number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals from Assam.

Warning of tougher action ahead, the Chief Minister said the state administration would be “ruthless” in continuing the exercise in the coming year, signalling an escalation of enforcement measures. “Assam is not your breeding ground,” Sarma wrote, using strong language to underline the government’s position on illegal immigration.

He further claimed that 18 “unwanted guests” were pushed back across the border on Monday night, presenting it as part of an ongoing, sustained operation.

The statement comes amid continued political and social debate in Assam over migration, border management, and the implementation of measures aimed at identifying and deporting illegal foreign nationals.