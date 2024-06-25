Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the state government's dedication to bolster every sector of Assam after a series of important meetings aimed at addressing key issues across various sectors crucial to the state's growth trajectory were held.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the chief minister wrote, “We are committed to strengthen every sector of our state. Held important meetings.”

CM Himanta informed that the authorities held significant meetings by engaging with key stakeholders including the education department to discuss the fee waiver scheme, small tea growers, the Garukhuti Agriculture Project and promotion of Jhumur dance.

The Assam chief minister commenced the deliberations by convening with the education department to deliberate on the Fee Waiver Scheme, possibly aiming to alleviate financial burdens on students and boost quality education across Assam.

He also engaged with stakeholders from the Small Tea Growers sector, highlighting the government's aim in empowering local tea cultivators.

Furthermore, to boost agricultural productivity, attention was dedicated to the Garukhuti Agriculture Project.

Moreover, CM Himanta also interacted with representatives from Cotton University.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also emphasised the significance of promoting traditional art forms like the Jhumur Dance as deliberations were held on its promotion as well.