In a move to preserve the historic Batadrava Than, the birthplace of 16th-century Neo-Vaishnavite saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced plans to enact a law barring "non-indigenous people" from purchasing land within an eight-kilometer radius of this revered site.

The announcement was made during a grand event held on September 24 to commemorate the 575th birth anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava in Nagaon district.

"We are making efforts for a law so that people other than indigenous people cannot buy land around it," Chief Minister Sarma declared during his address to the gathering. "In the meantime, I have told the DC (Deputy Commissioner) also that until the Act is not finalized, they should not give permission to people other than indigenous people to buy and sell land around here. I think in February's Vidhan Sabha session, we will be able to present a law that in an 8-kilometer radius around Batadrava Than, only people who have lived for at least a 100 years will be able to buy and sell land."

Srimanta Sankardeva, who lived during the 16th century, made major contributions to Assamese culture, literature, and religion. His teachings are regarded as the foundation of the Neo-Vaishnavite Bhakti movement in Assam, promoting spiritual unity and social harmony.