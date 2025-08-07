Himanta Biswa Sarma vows to end child marriage in Assam by 2026 with Nijut Moina 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his government’s resolve to eliminate child marriage from the state by 2026, asserting that the second edition of the flagship Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni (Nijut Moina 2.0) would be a game-changer in achieving that goal.

Launching the scheme in Guwahati, Sarma said over four lakh girls across Assam would benefit from Nijut Moina 2.0, which aims to prevent child marriage and promote academic empowerment. The programme involves the distribution of financial aid to girl students, thereby encouraging continued education and discouraging early marriages.

“We have renewed our fight against child marriage with the launch of Nijut Moina 2.0. This scheme will save girls from child marriage and give wings to their educational dreams,” Sarma said at the launch event, where forms were distributed to eligible students.

Sarma noted that Assam presents a stark duality — one where 22-year-old daughters pursue higher education in universities, and another where 14-year-old girls are pressured into early marriage and motherhood. “We are committed to eradicating this social disparity and bringing down the number of child marriages in the state to zero by 2026,” he declared.

The Nijut Moina scheme, first launched in 2023, has now been significantly expanded. Nijut Moina 2.0 will cover students studying in higher secondary (Class 11 and 12), undergraduate (1st and 2nd year), and postgraduate (1st and 2nd year) levels, including those enrolled in self-financed and central university programmes.

Financial assistance under the scheme includes:

₹1,000 per month for Class 11 students



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₹1,250 per month for first-year degree students

₹2,500 per month for postgraduate and B.Ed students

All girl students are eligible, regardless of family income. However, exclusions apply to married girls (except those in PG or B.Ed courses), in-service B.Ed candidates, and daughters of ministers, MPs, and MLAs. Additionally, recipients of scooters under the Banikanta Kakati Award are ineligible unless they opt out of the scooter scheme.

“For parents who wish to educate their daughters but face financial constraints, Nijut Moina serves as a source of hope and inspiration,” Sarma said.

He also highlighted that Assam is the only state in India to offer universal free admission to students, regardless of religion, caste, tribe, or gender. “Our goal is to ensure every child in Assam gets access to quality education. The growing number of colleges and universities in the state has broadened opportunities for our students,” he said.

Sarma concluded by saying that Assam today is self-reliant and aspirational, with its youth actively contributing to the process of nation-building. With Nijut Moina 2.0, the government hopes to bring about a generational shift in societal attitudes toward girls’ education and child marriage.