Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma made contentious remarks at a public rally in Raghunathpur, Siwan district of Bihar on May 18, vowing to implement the Uniform Civil Code and taking aim at madrassas, which he termed as "mullah dukaan" (mullah shops).

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said, "Uniform civil code will come and the business of four marriages will shut down." He claimed his government had closed 700 madrassas in Assam without facing opposition, stating, "Why? Because this is new India...Aaj mullah banane ka dukaan khulne nahi dunga (Today, I won't allow shops producing mullahs to open). I will work on producing doctors and engineers."

The Assam CM further stated the BJP needs 400 seats to bring the Uniform Civil Code, construct the Krishna Janambhoomi and Gyanvapi temples, and stop reservation for Muslims.

"We need 400 seats so that we can bring the Uniform Civil Code, construct Krishna Janambhoomi temple, construct Gyanvapi temple and stop reservation to Muslims," he said.