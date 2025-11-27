Himanta Biswa Sarma vows to introduce UCC if re-elected; Assam passes polygamy ban bill

The Assam Assembly on November 27 passed the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used the occasion to make a strong declaration on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Sarma said that if he returns as Chief Minister after next year’s Assembly polls, the UCC would be tabled in the very first session of the new government and implemented without delay.

Calling the polygamy ban a “step towards the UCC”, he reiterated his commitment to bringing uniformity in personal laws across all communities.

The bill, which makes polygamy an offence punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment, excludes members of Scheduled Tribes and areas governed under the Sixth Schedule.

Sarma emphasised that the law is “irrespective of religion” and not targeted at any particular community. “Hindus are not free from polygamy. This bill covers Hindu, Muslim, Christian and all other societies,” he said.

Despite the Chief Minister’s appeal for unanimity, AIUDF and CPI(M) pressed for amendments, all of which were defeated by voice vote. Sarma further announced that a bill against “deceptive marriage” would be introduced by February-end, asserting that the government intends to act on issues commonly referred to as "love-jihad."