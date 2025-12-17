Himanta Biswa Sarma warns against anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh targeting northeast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, December 16 expressed serious concern over what he termed as the rise of anti-India rhetoric in Bangladesh, particularly discussions allegedly targeting India’s Northeast region. Describing such narratives as dangerous and unacceptable, the Chief Minister said India cannot afford to remain indifferent to repeated statements questioning its territorial integrity.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma claimed that for over a year, certain quarters in Bangladesh have been engaging in discussions about detaching the Northeast from India. He asserted that such ideas pose a direct challenge to India’s sovereignty and warned that New Delhi would respond firmly if such rhetoric continues.

Emphasising India’s strategic strength, the Chief Minister said the country is a nuclear power and the world’s fourth-largest economy, and cannot be intimidated by hostile narratives. He further suggested that India should reassess the level of support extended to Bangladesh if anti-India sentiments persist.

“India will not remain silent if such behaviour continues. Repeated talk of separating the Northeast from India is unacceptable and must be dealt with decisively,” Sarma said.

The remarks come amid reports of anti-India content circulating on social media platforms in Bangladesh. Tensions were further heightened following an incident in October 2025, when a distorted map of India’s Northeast was reportedly displayed during a meeting involving Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, and Pakistan’s top military leadership.

Pakistan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, had paid a courtesy visit to Professor Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna. According to an official statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and defence. However, the circulation of the altered map sparked concern in India.

This is not an isolated episode. Last year, India had strongly objected to a social media post by senior Bangladeshi leader Mahfuz Alam, which inaccurately depicted parts of Assam, Tripura and West Bengal as Bangladeshi territory. The post was later deleted, and New Delhi had urged responsible conduct in public communications.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Hojai district, CM Sarma also launched the distribution of financial assistance to women entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, a flagship initiative aimed at promoting self-employment and grassroots entrepreneurship among women.

In the Lumding constituency, over 27,000 women—most of them from rural areas—received seed capital cheques. In Barpeta district, more than 20,000 women from both rural and urban areas benefited under the scheme, reinforcing the state government’s push towards women-led economic empowerment.